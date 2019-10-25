Tonight at 10: Discussing the hot-button issue of legal medical marijuana in Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Across Wisconsin, public support for medical marijuana is high.

By the beginning of next year, three surrounding states will have legalized the drug in some form.

So we wanted to know what would it take to get marijuana legalized in the Badger state.

News 3 Now's Rose Schmidt sat down for a one-on-one interview with Republican assembly speaker Robin Vos.

Vos is open to legalizing marijuana for medical use in Wisconsin but in a very limited way.

We asked him what his conditions are, who would be able to have access to the drug and what obstacles still stand in his way for passing medical marijuana legislation in our state.

He shared his plans exclusively with News 3 Now.

"I want to have in the end the ability for us to get a bill passed and signed by a governor into law that allows that limited version on medical marijuana, so I hope the people who want medical marijuana respect the fact that we are trying, that it's not an easy task and that we're going to do our very best," Vos said.

We also spoke with a Dane County mom who says medical marijuana could make the world of difference for her 10-year-old son.

You can hear from the family and speaker Vos tonight on News 3 Now at 10.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.