Tonight at 10: Culver's celebrates 35 years of butter burgers, frozen custard

SAUK CITY, Wis. - Thirty-five years ago today, a little A&W drive-in restaurant in Sauk City saw its oval sign turn blue. That restaurant started selling frozen custard and butter burgers.

Since the franchise opening on July 18, 1984, Culver's has added 715 more restaurants, with the 716th opening in Indiana this week.

Co-founder and CEO Craig Culver said the first year was difficult but the brand has grown through the deades and now it is considered a national name. Culver's has locations in 25 states.

"My real passion is our people," Culver said. "Don't get me wrong, I love the butter burger, I love frozen custard, I love all our great products, but it's people. They make the difference, they're fun to work with."

Earlier this year, Culver's beat In-N-Out Burger as the nation's best burger chain, according to data from a restaurant business report.

Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Eric Franke shares more information about the 35th anniversary celebration for a Wisconsin original.

