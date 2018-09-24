Tonight at 10: Creating a 'sparkle of hope' for women suffering from ovarian cancer

MADISON, Wis. - More than 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, and the University of Wisconsin's annual Sparkle of Hope event is supporting research to tackle the disease.

Hortense Momou was one of those 20,000 women. Three years ago, she was pursuing her dream career in nursing when a stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis took her by surprise. As she continues to fight the disease, she's also doing her best to raise awareness.

"I didn't have any previous symptoms," said Momou. "I didn't have anything to warn me about it. It was just like that." Momou's strength is impressive, even to her doctors.

"Nursing is her second career. She has grown-up kids, and through it all, she takes classes and she graduates while getting chemotherapy." said Dr. Ryan Spencer, of the UW Carbone Cancer Center. "She's an inspirational story. You can't make that up. It's just too good."

