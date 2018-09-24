Tonight at 10: Creating a 'sparkle of hope' for women suffering from ovarian cancer
MADISON, Wis. - More than 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, and the University of Wisconsin's annual Sparkle of Hope event is supporting research to tackle the disease.
Hortense Momou was one of those 20,000 women. Three years ago, she was pursuing her dream career in nursing when a stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis took her by surprise. As she continues to fight the disease, she's also doing her best to raise awareness.
"I didn't have any previous symptoms," said Momou. "I didn't have anything to warn me about it. It was just like that."Momou's strength is impressive, even to her doctors.
"Nursing is her second career. She has grown-up kids, and through it all, she takes classes and she graduates while getting chemotherapy." said Dr. Ryan Spencer, of the UW Carbone Cancer Center. "She's an inspirational story. You can't make that up. It's just too good."
Learn about how Momou and UW Health are creating a sparkle of hope for ovarian cancer survivors tonight on News 3 at 10.
Local and Regional News
- Sun Prairie firefighters climb Lambeau Field stairs to honor 9/11 victims
- Three people dead, two hospitalized after crash near the Dells
- ICE reportedly makes more arrests in Madison
- Highway 12 westbound lanes to close at I-39/90/94 interchange on Monday
- Woman arrested after trying to stab someone with screwdriver, police say
- New Wisconsin nonprofit emphasizes ethics in politics
- Cyclists raise concerns about Milwaukee streetcar
- Sexual assault reported at The James apartment building in downtown Madison
- In governor's races, Trump emerges as a defining issue
- Immigration lawyer: Recent ICE arrests highlight need for more legal representation options
- 2 pedestrians injured in Milwaukee car crash
- Bill Cosby will find out his sentence this week