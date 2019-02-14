Tonight at 10: Could CBD oil help your pet? Doctor, pet owner explain its possibilities
MADISON, Wis. - It seems like CBD oil is everywhere these days, and apparently it's not just for humans.
Pet owners are seeking out the nonpsychoactive component of cannabis to treat a variety of ailments for their furry friends.
Holistic veterinarian Dr. Carrie Donahue is a big fan of CBD oil for pets. At her Full Circle Clinic on Monroe Street in Madison, pet owners can choose from a variety of CBD oils she sells.
She recommends the oils for a variety of pet problems, from seizures to arthritis to anxiety.
It really does help all of those issues.
"I can't say across the board if it's going to make a large difference, a small difference, it might make no difference in your pet, but in the cases, in pets I've recommended to use it, it usually does have some effect that's visible," Donahue said.
Dr. Donahue stresses you only use CBD oil specifically produced for pets. Not the human versions.
As always, check with your vet before giving your pet any medications and supplements.
Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Mark Koehn has more on the pet benefits of CBD oil, and we'll meet a dog owner who's sold on this hemp extract.
