Tonight at 10: Can video games be good for your child?

MADISON, Wis. - Kids and teens spend plenty of time playing video games, but new evidence from the University of Wisconsin-Madison study suggests certain games may be good for their brains.

The study shows that video games may impact areas in the brain connected to prosocial behaviors like helpfulness.

In the study, half of a group of middle school students played a control game while the other half played "Crystals of Kador" -- a game that takes players to a foreign planet, where they have to interpret aliens' emotions and then help them. The game was designed to improve empathy in children.

"There's a lot of evidence to suggest that these kinds of social and emotional skills at this age in life are better predictors of longtime adult success in life than grades, IQ and standardized test scores all put together," UW's Center for Healthy Minds' Richard Davidson said.

