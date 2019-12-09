Tonight at 10: Best ways to create holiday budget

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The holiday season is here, and so is the temptation to overspend.

The National Retail Federation says the average shopper will spend more than $1,000 for Christmas. That's 4% more than last year.

Consumers 35 to 44 years old are likely to spend the most during the holiday season.

Sue Peck just couldn't stand to look at her family's finances after Christmas last year, so she decided to make a change.

"For me, it was always this underlying feeling of 'What's going to happen at the end of all of this,' because I still have two more weeks, and I have all these people I still need to buy things for," said Peck.

Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Peck shares some of what she's learned by starting to track her finances.

Josh Spreiter will break down the best ways to create a budget you'll actually stick to for avoiding that holiday spending hangover.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.