Tonight at 10: Baseball league makes dreams come true for children with special needs

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Baseball is America's national pastime, and just about every kid plays.

A local organization is making it possible for everyone to run the bases and chase their dreams on the diamond.

The Cardinals, Brewers, Rockies and A's are four of the teams that make up the challenger league for children with special needs.

"The smiles that we see every game, every at bat, every ball that's hit into the field are phenomenal," Randy Nortan said.

Tonight on News 3 at 10, Charlotte Deleste shares how this is making some children's dreams come true on a field and on Madison's west side.