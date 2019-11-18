Tonight at 10: Baraboo grandma forges special relationship with high schoolers

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARABOO, Wis. - Betty Krueger retired a few years ago, but she couldn't stay away from the students she's dubbed her "kids." Now, she's a staple in the Baraboo High School lunchroom. Krueger is there most school days and volunteers at sporting events at night.

On top of that, Krueger crochets blankets, hats, gloves and breast prosthetics for people who need them. She's also an active leader for the 4-H Club, constantly working on new crafts to teach members how to repurpose thrift shop items and turn them into birdbaths and wind chimes.

Did we mention the 80-year-old bakes cookies five days a week as well?

"I figure that if I've lit just one candle or given inspiration for even one child to do something, then my work is done," Krueger said. "I've made something."

