Tonight at 10: An interview with UW-Madison's new band director Corey Pompey

MADISON, Wis. - If you've been to a Badger football game this fall, you've seen the new man behind the podium directing the Badger band.

Corey Pompey is settling into his new life in Madison and his new role as the director of the UW marching band.

He's directed five home football games in a row and made a big impression when he added some Beyonce and Lady Gaga to the halftime show.

Pompey is the first new director of the band in five decades, replacing the legendary Mike Leckrone.

"When Mike announced his retirement, I thought to myself, 'Good luck to that next person. Whoever takes that job, bless you. Have a good time. I'm not going anywhere near that. I'm happy where I am, love my job and that's that.' Well, that phone call started a process that led me here."

The decision to come here was not an easy one.

Pompey says it is the legacy that is the Wisconsin band that made him take the job.

