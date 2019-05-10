Monday at Ten

Local and Regional News
- Does your kid want to fly? Young Eagles will take them on a ride for free
- Chief: Overdoses up in April; overall down so far in 2019
- Multiple Dane County cameras get look at meteor overnight
- Janesville mother had 2 children in car during 3rd OWI, sheriff says
- It's been a week since anyone has seen 4-year-old Maleah Davis
- DOT plans aerial enforcement in Jefferson County
- Video shows chaotic scene of multiple fights inside Verona Area High School
- Medical College of Wisconsin studying cancer disparities
- Pope family, Town of Middleton disagree on charging admission for Sunflower Days
- Sheriff: 4 dogs, cat, snake removed from drug home in Columbia County
- Proposal in city of Janesville would allow homeless people to sleep in their cars at Palmer Park
- About 24 cows killed by stray electrical voltage