Submit photos
Send weather photos to tips@channel3000.com.
Submit photos for weather calendar to weathercalendar@wisctv.com.
Local and Regional News
- Hundreds of Sauk County homes affected by flooding, more than $5 million in damage
- Start date for Montello schools pushed back nearly a week due to flooding
- Two years after devastating fire, The Night Owl reopens in Evansville
- Downtown police hope to identify thief who stole wallet, backpack, purse from three women
- Mail-hauling truck driver dies in Eau Claire train collision
- Reedsburg schools push back start date to Monday due to 'dangerous' driving conditions
- Semi driver who crashed into school bus pleads not guilty to 10 felony charges
- Man arrested in connection with 'brutal sexual assault' in Elkhorn
- Missing veteran found safe after Green Alert
- Autopsy: Hypothermia apparent cause of kayakers' deaths
- PHOTOS: Flooded Tiedeman's Pond puts park, road under water, damages road
- Wisconsin student sues college over Valentine distribution