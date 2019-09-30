Plea hearing underway for former nurse accused of abusing infants at Meriter Hospital

Dane County Sheriff's Office Christopher Kaphaem

Dane County Sheriff's Office Christopher Kaphaem

MADISON, Wis. - A plea hearing is underway for Christopher Kaphaem, the former nurse accused of abusing infants at Meriter Hospital last year.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.