News 3 Now to partner with Energy Services Inc. for Day of Warmth phone bank

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now is partnering with Energy Services Inc. and the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund (KWW/CF) to raise funds for those who can’t afford to pay their heating bills this winter.

There are more than 200,000 people struggling to meet their survival needs in Wisconsin each year, including 1,900 elderly households, 1,140 working families with young children, 2,952 people with disabilities and 922 at-risk, struggling veterans.

During 2018, KWW/CF was able to provide over $1 million to assist more than, 5,300 households who often face the difficult choice between eating or heating.

With generous donations to the Day of Warmth phone bank, KWW/CF will be able to help more people stay safely in their homes, with 90 cents of every dollar donated going directly to those most in need.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21

What: Donate all day online at http://www.kwwf.org/donate

OR

Call in to the News 3 Now phone bank between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 608-274-4000.

Since its inception in 1999, the KWW/CF has raised more than $34 million to help 115,634 households facing an energy-related crisis situation.



