Middleton man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI
MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth OWI charge after crashing his car late Sunday night.
Middleton police responded to a crash on the 7300 block of South Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
When officials arrived, they said they found Jamison Schwartz's car had crashed into a parked car, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
Responding officers said that Schwartz smelled of alcohol. After doing field sobriety tests, Schwartz was arrested on suspicion of his fourth OWI offense, which is a felony. His breath registered at 0.16 percent blood alcohol content-- twice the legal limit.
Schwartz was booked into the Dane County Jail.
