Wisconsin Badgers players hold news conf. on petition to readmit Quintez Cephus

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Badgers players are holding a news conference on the petition to readmit former UW-Madison student and football player Quintez Cephus.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.