Content

Wisconsin Badgers players hold news conf. on petition to readmit Quintez Cephus

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 04:05 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:16 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Badgers players are holding a news conference on the petition to readmit former UW-Madison student and football player Quintez Cephus

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News