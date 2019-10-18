LIVE: Sentencing hearing underway for man who shot 24-year-old victim in back of head
MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now is streaming the sentencing hearing for Antonio R. Gentry, the Madison man who was charged with shooting a 24-year-old victim in the back of the head last year.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- Pence cancels Marinette stop, still coming to Wisconsin
- Updated Walker, Duffy to headline fundraiser for Tiffany in race
- Updated DNR board approves e. coil water regulations
- Three taken to hospital following crash in Green County
- Fight breaks out at West Towne Mall food court; man with handgun among suspects
- Updated Woman on trial for fatally stabbing ex-boyfriend in Dunn Co.
- "Home is Where WI Aren't:" New video from Student Inclusion Coalition
- Looking for a way to pay for college? Some businesses are offering to pick up the tab
- How do Wisconsinites feel about impeachment? Who do they want to win in 2020? We'll find out today!
- ‘This will happen': Cancer patient aims to raise $50K for breast cancer research by 50th birthday
- School district asks for input on potential multimillion dollar upgrades to Madison high schools
- Subcontractor electrocuted in Greenfield