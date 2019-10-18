LIVE: Sentencing hearing underway for man who shot 24-year-old victim in back of head

Antonio Gentry

Antonio Gentry

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now is streaming the sentencing hearing for Antonio R. Gentry, the Madison man who was charged with shooting a 24-year-old victim in the back of the head last year.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.