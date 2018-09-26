Content

LIVE: President holds news conference after UN General Assembly

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 04:01 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 04:06 PM CDT

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump holds a news conference after United Nation General Assembly.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News