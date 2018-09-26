LIVE: President holds news conference after UN General Assembly
NEW YORK - President Donald Trump holds a news conference after United Nation General Assembly.
Local and Regional News
- Teen suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting near La Follette High School
- Third victim in Middleton shooting released from hospital
- FEMA to do preliminary flood damage assessments in Sauk County Thursday
- 82-year-old man chased a burglar in home, police later arrest suspect, police say
- Bear repellent causes peppery irritant in downtown apartment, officials say
- Morgan Murphy Media partners with investor group, Good Karma Brands to buy Milwaukee radio stations
- Madison alders vote to override mayor's liquor license veto for State Street restaurant
- 3 men looking for cash attack man in apartment parking lot, police say
- Toddler struck by vehicle in Racine has died
- Resident found burglar attempting to enter downtown apartment, police say
- 1 of 2 suspects arrested in robbery, chase and crash
- Wisconsin prosecutor's body identified after Michigan crash