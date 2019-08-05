LIVE: President address nation following mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

Local and Regional News
- Woman ejected, killed during crash in Green County
- J.J. Watt participates in Packers' tradition
- Autopsies: Chippewa County man shot 3 relatives multiple times
- Sen. Johnson appears to signal support for 'red flag' law
- Repeat drunken driver scrapes vehicle along Culver's drive-thru, faces 7th offense
- Madison woman killed in two-car crash in Evansville
- Man arrested, woman injured during ATV crash in Lafayette County
- Man arrested for threats, assault rifle possession
- Major road closures begin overnight at Verona and PD
- Jordy Nelson officially retires as Packer
- Markesan man dies in one-car Green Lake crash
- Shots fired call ends up being rap music video shoot with unloaded pellet gun