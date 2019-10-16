Content

Judge to rule on eviction case against Madison Rastafarian church founders

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 02:23 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County court Judge Stephen Ehlke is expected to rule on the eviction case against Madison Rastafarian church founders Jesse Schworck and Dylan Bangert 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News