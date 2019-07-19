LIVE: Firefighters working to put out fire at MGE property on Madison's near east side

Emily Decorah

MADISON, Wis. - A large fire at Madison Gas and Electric's main power center on East Washington Avenue has sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison's east side and caused some streets to be blocked off Friday morning.

LIVE:

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.