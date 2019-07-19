Content

LIVE: Firefighters working to put out fire at MGE property on Madison's near east side

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 09:31 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A large fire at Madison Gas and Electric's main power center on East Washington Avenue has sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison's east side and caused some streets to be blocked off Friday morning. 

LIVE: 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News