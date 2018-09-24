LIVE: Centro Hispano news conference on ICE arrests
MADISON, Wis. - Centro Hispano of Dane County is holding a news conference Monday on the unannounced presence of ICE in the Madison area.
The livestream will appear below once it begins:
Local and Regional News
- Drunken driver flees from police 3 times, backs into police car, gets stuck on retaining wall
- Drunken driver faces new homicide charge after passenger in crash dies, officials say
- Survey shows students, staff support tobacco-free UW-Madison campus
- Voces de la Frontera says 34 in Wisconsin detained by ICE
- K-9 finds man who fled from traffic stop hiding in pine trees, police say
- Nearly 400 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers will deploy to Afghanistan this winter
- Man accused in string of purse thefts faces charges
- Man killed when tire being pumped hits his head
- Input sought on bolstering Wisconsin election security
- 2 killed in collision with semi in Barron County
- Alderwoman faces contempt of court in records case
- MPD: Off-duty officer, employees pin down burglary suspect until police arrive