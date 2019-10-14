Barron County sheriff holds news conf. as 1-year anniversary of Closs case nears
LIVE: Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff's Department will be holding a news conference as we approach the 1 year anniversary of the Closs Case.
