Steven Pirus sentencing in Dane County court

A judge will decide Friday if Steven Pirus, who was convicted of killing his wife Lee Anne and exploding his home to cover it up, will be eligible for supervised release.

Pirus pleaded guilty in April and said he loosening a gas line to a dryer in his house to cause an explosion that leveled their home on Madison's west side.