Letter to the Editor: A response to ‘Friday Night Fights'

I'd like to respond to John Roach's column (“Friday Night Fights,” September issue) with the addition of an actual fact: What Roach and the elitist Edgewood High School grousers don’t understand is that Edgewood belongs solely to them. It is a private institution that, unlike Monroe Street, does NOT belong to everyone. His alma mater does not provide free education to all. They are not required to accept all students. Its campus is private property. It is privately run, privately endowed and that is their first priority.

I'm not being critical. It has to be their first priority in order to exist. So the pretense that "hundreds of cities in Wisconsin can find a home for the lights of high school activities" while Madison cannot is unjustified. Edgewood is a lovely campus in an urban area and should have to abide by the same laws as its business and residential neighbors. That is all that the grumpy neighbors are asking.

Get it?

But the most significant omission is the fact that the stadium was part of a 10-year "master plan" that was approved by the neighborhood, the city of Madison and more importantly, Edgewood High School. Edgewood agreed to a practice field with these restrictions. That's why they need an amendment to change it.

– Yael Gen, Madison