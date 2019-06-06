Content

It's a Foodie Favorite

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:27 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:29 PM CDT

Check out the list of participating restaurants and menus and make your reservations today.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local and Regional News