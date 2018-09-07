Help keep area kids warm this winter

Local and Regional News
- Motorcyclist dies from injuries after failing to navigate curve, sheriff says
- DHS shares tips on preventing mold growth, extensive home damage after recent flooding
- Search underway for teen presumed drowned in Kenosha
- Vukmir campaign ad steers clear of Trump, Walker, GOP
- Baraboo residents prepare for river crest on Friday
- Police: Man suffers serious injuries in possible OWI car vs. pedestrian crash
- Robber takes wallet, injures victim's face overnight, Madison police say
- 23-year-old Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash, officials say
- Police call west side shooting targeted, continue search for suspect
- North Freedom railway museum, downtown Rock Springs devastated by floodwaters
- Water levels in Rock County could be higher than first anticipated
- Columbia County asks for volunteers in sandbagging effort