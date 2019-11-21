Call for Action: Landlord accuses tenants of breeding dogs, causing $30,000 in damage

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - News 3 Now is sharing a Call for Action story about a nightmare tenant situation that will have you checking your college student's apartment lease.

Lisa Whiting lives in Waunakee, where she purchased a duplex recently, with the hopes of fixing it up for her daughter to live in. Melinda Whiting is on the autism spectrum, and Lisa was hoping she could someday live independently in the property.

"It's heartbreaking, because I worked so hard to make this a place for my daughter, so she doesn't have to go to a group home, so she can have a life that's independent," Lisa said. "It's like I'm starting over."

Lisa has to start over because of what she says happened before Melinda could move into the home. To help with the mortgage, Lisa rented out the property to a couple. She says unbeknownst to her, the couple started breeding their three dogs and ended up with more than a dozen animals in the home, causing $30,000 in damage.

You can hear Lisa's story, the couple's response and what both renters and landlords can learn from this case Thursday night on News 3 Now at 10.

