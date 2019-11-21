Body of missing Michigan teenager found in Menominee River
MENOMINEE, Mich. - Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say the body of a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier this month has been found in the Menominee River.
The Menominee Police Department says Kristin Hope Gromoske's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon during a search of the waters near Stephenson Island conducted by local police and staff from Michigan and Wisconsin's DNR agencies.
WLUK-TV reports that Gromoske was last seen on Nov. 8 in Menominee. She was reported missing three days later.
Gromoske vanished after leaving her mother's home in Menominee. WBAY-TV reports that Gromoske's mother posted on Facebook that her daughter had left with someone on her own accord.
Police say Gromoske's death remains under investigation and more information "will be forthcoming."
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- E. coli outbreak sickens 17 people in 8 states, including Wisconsin, CDC says
- 'Trouble in Toyland' report brings up concerns with slime, magnets
- Bucks star Antetokounmpo suing home remodeling contractor
- Waunakee police respond to crash between pedestrian, vehicle, dispatch says
- Hunters kill 10 elk in Wisconsin's second hunt
- Body of missing Upper Michigan teenager found in Menominee River
- Four Madison-area communities given bike-friendly community awards
- Thanksgiving meal food prices remain stable this year in Wisconsin
- Local businesses planted 250 trees at Prairie Moraine County Park in Verona
- Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting man, using rock to shatter car windows, police say
- Deputy kicked in the face by suspected drunken driver
- Two teens mugged by pair of older teens, police say