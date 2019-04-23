Be a Hunger Hero: Help News 3 Now, Goodman Community Center feed families in 2019
MADISON, Wis. - Be a Hunger Hero and help News 3 Now and the Goodman Community Center raise $30,000 to provide over 12,000 meals for hungry children and families this summer!
With your help, each week, families will receive a weekly bag with:
- -Non-perishable groceries
-- Milk
-- Bread
-- Fresh fruits and veggies
We can’t do it without you! Please consider donating to help us reach our goal of $30,000. You can do this in two ways:
-- Make a financial donation online at https://www.goodmancenter.org/donate
-- Call in Thursday, May 23 to the News 3 Hunger Heroes Phone Bank between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to make a financial donation
Hunger Heroes is a partnership with News 3 Now, the Goodman Community Center, UW Athletics, the Culver’s VIP Foundation, Sysco Foods and Vogel Brothers Building Company.
