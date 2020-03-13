Former Gov. Walker announces he self-quarantined after contact with person with COVID-19

Sen. Johnson considering self-quarantine

Associated Press by Associated Press, Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Former Gov. Scott Walker’s spokesman says Walker quarantined himself in his home and Sen. Ron Johnson is considering doing the same after contact with people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Ron Johnson is considering self-quarantine after he met with a member of the Spanish parliament who was infected.

Walker tweeted Friday that he had attended a conference on Feb. 27 and spoke with a person who has tested positive for the virus. Walker stayed at his home in Milwaukee through Friday, which is two weeks.

Walker’s spokesman said Walker “consulted medical professionals and there was no conern that he had contracted the virus.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of victims recover.

