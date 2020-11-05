Consumer Reports: Things you should never clean with vinegar

Site staff by Site staff

Even before the coronavirus spawned shortages of bleach and other cleaning supplies, people were touting vinegar as a go-to, all-purpose cleaner. Now, Consumer Reports warns that it may be doing more harm than good when it comes to cleaning certain surfaces in your home.

