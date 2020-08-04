Consumer Reports: FDA temporarily allowing packaged food manufacturers to substitute ingredients without changing labels

The FDA is temporarily allowing packaged food manufacturers to substitute ingredients without changing the labels, meaning you might not know exactly what’s in the product.

This could spell big trouble if you are allergic to one of the substitute ingredients. Consumer Reports explains why it’s happening and how you can make safer choices when you shop.

