Consumer Reports: Breaking down yogurt confusion

Site staff by Site staff

From international varieties like Greek, French and Icelandic to more traditional kinds made with almond or oat milk, it can be difficult to figure out which kind of yogurt is best for your needs and wants. Consumer Reports cuts through the cultured clutter to reveal which options pack the most nutrition while still tasting good.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.