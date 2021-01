Consumer Reports: Accessories for your Instant Pot

Site staff by Site staff

Multi-cooker sales continue to be hot. The countertop cookers that can take the place of a rice cooker, a slow cooker, yogurt maker and pressure cooker are everywhere. Now, you can buy accessories that expand their cooking duties even more. Consumer Reports checks out some of the latest options.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.