Construction work on Cottage Grove Road to begin Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Construction crews are expected to begin working on Cottage Grove Road starting Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the City of Madison, the construction project will begin at 7 a.m. The work will take place between Interstate 39/90 and Sprecher Road “to construct underground utilities and make street improvements.”

This section of Cottage Grove Road will have two through lanes going each direction as well as a raised median and on-street buffered bike lanes.

Construction is expected to last through early October.

