Construction underway on new apartment complex near future Madison Public Market

MADISON, Wis. — Construction is underway on a new apartment building along the fast-growing East Washington Avenue corridor.

Local leaders took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for The Standard apartments at the corner of East Washington Avenue and First Street.

The project includes 289 apartments across six floors plus a clubhouse with an outdoor deck. It is located on the site of a former strip mall across from the future Madison Public Market.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway attended the groundbreaking and called the project a benefit for a city with significant needs for additional housing units.

“Madison is experiencing a housing crisis, and every single housing unit we can build is a plus for our community,” she said.

