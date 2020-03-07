Construction underway between Beltline interchange and County AB

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Work has begun on I-39/90 between the Beltline interchange and County AB near Madison.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the northbound direction and nightly lane closures are underway in preparation for next week’s traffic shifts.

The release said the eastbound ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed overnight Monday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In July, Interstate traffic will shift onto the new southbound concrete pavement as crews complete expansion work on the northbound Interstate lanes.

This section of the Interstate project is scheduled to be completed in November 2020.



