Construction starts next week on new roundabouts on US 51 in Stoughton

Courtesy: WisDOT.

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Construction is set to begin next week on a project designed to increase safety on U.S. Highway 51 in Stoughton.

The project involves building three multi-lane roundabouts at the intersections of Highway 51 and Hoel Avenue/Silverado Drive, State Highway 138 and Roby Road.

On Monday, temporary work will begin to stage the area for construction, Wisconsin Department of Transportation project manager Steve Porter said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The three intersections getting roundabouts were designated as needing improvement.

“We came through and decided to put roundabouts here to improve our mobility through the intersections as well as improve safety through these intersections as well,” Porter said.

A public meeting on the project was held Monday evening.

Construction is set to wrap up by late October. To learn more about the project, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.