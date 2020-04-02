Construction starts Monday on US 14 near Oregon

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Construction will start Monday on US 14 near Oregon, a release said.

US 14 will stay open to one lane of traffic in each direction using crossovers.

The $6.7 million project will repair and replace bridges along US 14 between Fitchburg and Oregon.

Construction will start near the US 14/WIS 138 interchange, the release said. WIS 138 will be closed between the roundabouts under US 13. Southbound WIS 138 traffic will be detoured using US 14 and WIS 59.

Northbound WIS 138 traffic needs to use US 14 or alternate routes. Construction is expected to be done by July 1.

Construction is expected to happen at County MM this summer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments