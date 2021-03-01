Construction on new Beltline ‘flex lane’ begins tonight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new lane of traffic on the Beltline for peak travel times begins today.

The “Flex Lane” will allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as another travel lane when there’s a large amount of vehicles on the Beltline at once. Drivers will know whether they can use the lanes when signs over the lane show a green arrow. If the arrow is yellow, drivers will have to merge back onto the main lanes of the Beltline.

Construction on the project will include overnight lane closures, starting with a stretch between Stoughton Road and Todd Drive Monday night. The lane closures will last from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays (Monday through Friday). A number of ramps onto and off of the Beltline will also be closed due to the construction. Message boards will be used to announce those closures as they happen, and drivers will have to find a different route.

Daytime lane closures are also expected from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The DOT first announced the planned closures last week and says the lane and ramp closures will depend on the weather and are subject to change.

Once completed, the “Flex Lane” will be available for use between the Whitney Way exit and the I-39/90 interchange. Construction is expected to take most of the year, finishing in December before the lane opens late this year or early next year.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.