Construction for $25 million mixed-use housing project underway in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A multi-million dollar housing project is underway in downtown Madison.

The $25 million mixed-use building will feature a 96-unit residential community on West Washington Avenue and Bassett streets.

Officials held a groundbreaking for the new building Monday. Developers said the project was 25 years in the making.

“Nothing happens overnight in the City of Madison,” said David Keller, owner of Keller Real Estate Group. “This might have taken longer, but one of the things we had to work through was the ‘Mifflandia’ planning process that the City undertook for basically about a six, seven block radius around us. Once that was completed, it kinda opened the door for us to do the development.”

Construction will continue for the rest of the year, with hopes the building will open in the spring of 2022.

