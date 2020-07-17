Constance L. Rector

MADISON – Constance L. Rector, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Edward and Florence (Schmidt) Zimmerman.

Constance graduated from East High School and later married Alden Vlasak in 1956. They had five children. Constance took pride in being a homemaker. She and Alden ran Eddie’s Bar in Madison from 1963-1979. She remarried Donald Frank Rector on Oct. 31,1983, in Las Vegas and they shared many wonderful years together.

Constance was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Brewers, and Packers Fan. She enjoyed family card parties, Bingo, gardening, going to garage sales, and bowling. Constance had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Most importantly, she loved her family; they were always there for her whenever she needed them.

Constance is survived by her children, Debra Vlasak, Gayle (Bill) Seltzner, Alan (Donna) Vlasak, Edward (Colleen) Vlasak, and William (Suzanne) Vlasak; seven grandchildren, Nicole Vlasak, Amber Seltzner, Chad Seltzner, Chad Vlasak and Monica Vlasak, and Josh Ramsey and Jeffrey Ramsey; and her beloved cat, Pee Wee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and her granddaughter, Brittani Vlasak.

Private family services will be held followed by a private burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Constance’s name to the Dane County Humane Society.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Debbie Vlasak for providing exceptional care for their mother for the past few years.

