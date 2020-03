Constance L. Jacobson

Constance L. Jacobson/April 11, 1923 – December 2, 2018

Constance Lorraine Jacobson, age 95, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018.

A full obituary will follow.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

