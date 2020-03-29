Constance Joan “Connie” Lyght

Site staff by Site staff

WAUZEKA, Wis. – Constance Joan “Connie” Lyght, age 69, of Wauzeka, formally of Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Divine Rehab and Nursing.

She was born on July 23, 1950, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Norman and Joyce (Holmes) Peterson.

Connie graduated from Darlington High School in 1968, and from vocational school in 1972, where she became a nursing assistant. She married Robert Lyght on Oct. 2, 1976. Connie was active in many school functions and a leader of Cub Scouts Pack No. 349 for 12 years. She was a volunteer for Head Start from 1997-1999. Connie held various positions over the years and was most recently employed at Costco in Middleton for over ten years. Connie loved to bowl and was on both couples and women’s leagues over the years. She was blessed with wonderful friendships and felt that her friends were simply the best.

Constance is survived by her sons, Jamie (Betty) Burris, David (Phyllis) Burris and Brian (Lisa) Lyght; three grandchildren, Shyanne Burris, Caitlyn Lyght and Jacob Lyght; four great-grandchildren, Aliyah Burris, Kobe Burris, Jaylieanah Burris and Messiar Burris; mother-in-law, Phyllis Curkeet; sisters-in-law, Lorraine (David) Wackershauser, Mary (Bart) Richards and Roxanne Lyght; and stepbrothers-in-law, Terry Curkeet, Bill Curkeet, Rick (Peggy) Curkeet, Kelly (Cathy) Curkeet, Gene Curkeet and Loyd Jr. (Elizabeth) Curkeet; many nieces and one nephew, Eric (Shawntae) Peterson; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Lloyd Curkeet; husband of 43 years, Robert; brother, Thomas Peterson; father-in-law, Bernard (Janet) Lyght Sr.; brother-in-law, Bernard “Bernie” Lyght; sisters-in-law, Arlene Curkeet and Ann Curkeet; and step-brother-in-law, Donny Curkeet.



