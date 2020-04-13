Constance “Connie” M. Kirschbaum

Constance “Connie” M. Kirschbaum, age 75, of Cassville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A public memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the Connie Kirschbaum Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Connie was born on July 16, 1944, daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Breuer) Hess. Connie was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated as Valedictorian from Cassville High School in 1962, and she went to Madison Business College.

Connie dedicated 26 years at both the Cassville High School and Elementary school as their secretary. She enjoyed seeing so many students grow up throughout her years with them. Connie’s interests varied during her life. She was an active and equal partner in their farming operation. Feeding calves, assisting with the crops, maintaining a large garden, as well as harvesting and canning fruits and vegetables. She turned preparing three meals a day into a gift for family and friends, with certain dishes, signatures of her love, such as her famous dinner rolls. She enjoyed flowers, especially the African Violet, just as her mother did. As an elementary school secretary, her compassion for the children was magical. Later when she lived in town, children on their way to school, would sometimes stop at her home for words of encouragement which often ended in a ride to school.

Connie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Douglas “Doug”; daughter, Amy (Scott) Steinmetz; sons, Andy (Gina) Kirschbaum and Alan (Jessica) Kirschbaum; and grandchildren, Sydney, Sophie, Gavin, Evan, Zayne, and Evelyn; brothers and sisters, Marcia (Pete) Hampton, Brenda (Bob) Seemuth, Vicki (Richard) Braun, Terry (Mary) Hess, Cindy (Greg) Kautman, Tim (Janet) Hess, Shelly (Gaston) Kingue and Tina (Michael) Evetts; sister-in-law, Janice Hess; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Thomas Hess.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Agrace Hospice staff, most importantly Riley and the CNAs. Also, Dr. Huebschman for her ongoing compassionate care, Sunny, her loving caretaker, and the love and support of Connie’s wonderful siblings, friends and neighbors.