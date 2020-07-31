Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

MADISON, Wis. — The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” so far has mystified police and spurred prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

Bernell Trammell was killed outside his office on July 23. Trammell supported reelecting Trump, but also the Black Lives Matter movement, a Black Democratic candidate for mayor and other liberals.

The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party has called for a federal investigation to determine whether the killing was politically motivated.