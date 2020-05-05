Conservative justices bash Wisconsin stay-at-home order

MADISON, Wis. — Conservative justices who control the Wisconsin Supreme Court are raising questions about the legality of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration’s stay-at-home order.

The court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit Republican legislators filed challenging the order.

The Republicans argue that state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm exceeded her authority when she extended the order until May 26.

Justice Rebecca Bradley said during the arguments that the state constitution doesn’t bestow such sweeping authority on an unelected official. Justice Dan Kelly said the order creates new criminal penalties, a power reserved for the Legislature.

