Conscious Carnivore partners with local chefs to make sausages that will benefit restaurants

Local butcher shop will give 100% of sausage sales to that week's featured chef/restaurant

Photo by David Gathy

Local butcher shop The Conscious Carnivore is launching a specialty sausage offering as a way to give back to a few local restaurants. Each week, Conscious Carnivore co-owner and head butcher David Gathy will collaborate with a local chef to create a specialty sausage, and 100% of proceeds will benefit that chef’s restaurant.

“We’re lucky enough to be busy right now, so we wanted to give back to our friends who unfortunately are not,” Gathy says.

The shop will make 60 to 70 pounds of each specialty sausage sold at $10 per pound, will quantity limits per customer. Mint Mark’s Sean Pharr is the first chef collaboration — the Mint Mark sausage will be available starting this Friday, April 24. Additional donations that benefit the restaurants are welcome.

“I’m really excited about this project with Dave,” Pharr says during a guest appearance on The Carnivore’s daily social media shop tour. “I’m a huge fan of The Conscious Carnivore. One of the best parts of my day is checking out the ‘Meat News,’ as I like to refer to it and seeing what Dave’s got going on in the cases and seeing what his team has been producing.”

Pharr’s recipe for the Mint Mark sausage (available starting Friday, April 24, while supplies last) will include Duroc pork sausage, ramp tops (foraged by Pharr), mustard seeds and black pepper.

The next two collaborations will be with Itaru Nagano of Fairchild (available starting May 1) and Matt and Francesca Hong of Morris Ramen (available starting May 8). Also on the schedule for collaboration sausages is Patrick DePula of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and DarkHorse, Luke Zahm of Driftless Cafe and Tory Miller of L’Etoile, Graze and Estrellón.

The Carnivore is currently offering curbside pickup only. Place your order by calling 608-709-1418 the day before or at least an hour before the day of your pickup. When you arrive, call that same number and let the staff know what kind of car you have, then pop your trunk for a non-contact exchange.

