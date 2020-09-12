Conrad L. Neft

AURORA, Minn.- Conrad L. Neft, age 85, of Aurora, Minn., formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Duluth, Minn., due to complications after surgery.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Frank and Laura Neft and grew up in Jordan, Minn. He was united in marriage to Carmen Magnesen on April 4, 1956.

Conrad graduated from Jordan High School in Minnesota and at the age of 17, joined the U.S. Air Force where he served his country for 21 years. As a Master Sergeant, he flew in helicopters on the rescue squadron. He served in the Korean War and two years in the Vietnam War. After returning home, he worked as a mechanic at Madison Kipp Diecast Factory.

He was very active, walking to work every day while working at Kipp. After Carmen’s death, Conrad married Arlene Ware on Oct. 30, 2001, and spent almost 19 years living half their time in Aurora, Minn., and the other half in Del Rio, Texas. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, quilting, writing for the Del Rio Creative Writers, traveling the country and especially spending time with his family. Camp meeting was one of his favorite past times.

Conrad is survived by his wife, Arlene; four children, Clark (Rebecca) Neft, Connilee (Duane) Wing, Chris (Lori) Neft and Carmella (Mark) Vail; his wife, Arlene’s children, Jennifer (David) Madsen, Shelley Jackson, Jonathan Ware and April (Jason) Kentner; grandchildren, Adam (Sara) Neft, Ashley Neft, Alissa Neft, Dustin (Katie) Wing, Brooke Wing (Luis Santamaria), Travis (Britta) Wing, Aaron (Jessica) Larson, Courtney (Andy) Lesar, Zachery (Cecelia) Neft, Mason Vail, Chandler (Tiffany) Vail and Nolan Vail; great-grandchildren, Audrey Wing, Lukas Wing, Henry Wing, Melanie Lesar, Fenleigh Larson and Anabelle Benton (Vail); many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Arlene Schumacher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; parents, Frank and Laura; and brothers, Frank, George and Lyle.

A funeral service will be held at SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 910 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.