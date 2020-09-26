Congressman accuses opponent of harassment over 2015 memoir

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — A Democratic Wisconsin congressman on Friday accused his Republican opponent of sexual harassment over a 2015 memoir in which the former Navy Seal wrote of exposing a male lieutenant’s genitals to two female junior officers while the lieutenant was being treated for poison oak.

Derrick Van Orden, who faces Rep. Ron Kind in November, says he was simply training the officers in possible medical treatments at a military hospital.

Van Orden wrote about the incident in “Book of Man: A Navy SEAL’s Guide to the Lost Art of Manhood.” In the book, he calls the women “cute girls.”

Kind condemned the behavior and called it sexual harassment. Van Orden said in a statement that one of his duties was to train others in medical procedures.

